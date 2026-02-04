SC/ST netas meet in Bengaluru against ‘diversion’ of SCP/TSP funds

BENGALURU: A group of SC/ST ministers and MLAs held a secret meeting in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening, just one day before the legislature session is scheduled to conclude, focussing on the contentious issue of Scheduled Caste Sub-Plan (SCP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP) funds being allegedly diverted to support the State Government’s guarantee schemes.

Informed sources said that the legislators expressed unhappiness and termed it as a “let down”.

They held the meeting at a secret location amid rising concerns that the SCs/STs were not getting their rightful due.

They said that they were concerned that the funds earmarked for them had been diverted to the Shakti scheme which supports women to travel in buses for free by bearing their travel expenses and providing them with financial support.