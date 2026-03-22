Screenplay of Arundhati Roy's 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' to release in revised edition

The restored version will hit the theatres on Friday.

"If not for the Film Heritage Foundation and Shivendra Singh Dungarpur's several years' long dogged perseverance and stubborn love for the film, and if not for Pradip's carefully archived material, 'In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones' would not have had the opportunity to take a bow in the real world before retiring to a resting place in some dim archive," writes Roy in the book's introduction.

The new edition of the screenplay commemorates the restoration and the film's continuing cultural resonance.

It includes new introductions by Roy, Krishen, and Dungarpur, offering readers insights into the making of the film, the loss and recovery of its negative, and its remarkable afterlife.