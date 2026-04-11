Scratches, smudges and slow ink: Why fountain pens still matter in a swipe-and-scroll world

Ink as resistance

There is something in the act of reaching for a fountain pen in a world of swipe and scroll. Suriya shares, “I usually write to organise my own thoughts or figure out what I am feeling, and this is perhaps the only reason why I even take a pen to paper anymore. When writing is clearly so emotionally significant, being able to have a less detached experience would be preferable. The Bics and Reynolds of the world signal more alienation in my eyes, when I am already detached from the conditions of my life so severely. Sometimes when I finish writing, there is some ink left on my fingers. I like that.”

Dr Sneha draws a clear line between consumption and creation. “I enjoy both. But it is the ink pen that rests my thoughts. I like to consume with swiping and scrolling, but when it comes to creation, be it love letters, journals, or any piece, it is still an ink pen for me.”

Shilpa frames it as a matter of effort and reward. “It takes effort to reach for that pen and start writing in the current world of scrolling and swiping. But when it is your favourite pen, colour, and when you know how that is going to make you feel, it becomes less of an effort. It will free your brain of the noise, at least when you are with your book and pen.”

Letters and love

The charm of an ink pen is such that it makes people want to say the things they would never type. Krishna wrote countless love letters and poetry to his then-girlfriend. He says, “Now, as my wife for over a decade, she still wonders why one would take all the pains and stains to use fountain pens.” Shilpa, meanwhile, has preserved a letter her grandmother wrote to her grandfather while he worked away from home. “It has mentions of my mother and her siblings, and about how things were going at home.” Suriya wrote a letter of apology that he never delivered. “I have lost the letter, but I think about it a lot.”

If you have never picked up a fountain pen, these people have a few things to tell you, and they will not pretend to be neutral about it. Dr Sneha says, “An ink pen makes one slow down, and that’s the greatest gift anyone can get in this day and age,” which sounds mild until you realise she means it as a challenge. Priyadarshini, who has clearly blotted a page or two in her time, is more cheerful about the whole business. “Even if you do end up blotting a few pages, so what? You can always try again or just repackage the blots as some fancy unintentional art project.” Krishna, who has been writing with one long enough says, “the choice has to be organic,” and leaves it at that.