Scouted on village dirt roads, Maharashtra sprinter Dilip Gavit clinches double gold at Asian Para Games

Gavit won his second gold after he clinched a yellow metal in the Men's 100m T47 category too. The Indian sprinter won his second gold in the 400m T47 event when he clocked a time of 48.27s, while the other Indian, Bhavikkumar, was a close second, having taken the silver with a time of 49.31s. Japan's Kakeru Ishida took the bronze when he clocked 49.58s.