Scottish Church College applies for autonomous status, plans new-age courses

Scottish Church College has applied to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for autonomous status, aiming to introduce new-age courses and redesign its academic curriculum to better align with changing industry and student demands.

The 196-year-old institution submitted its application on Monday following recommendations made by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) in 2022. The college has also written to the University of Calcutta seeking a no-objection certificate (NOC).

“We have been recommended by NAAC to apply for autonomy. So, before the five-year tenure was over, we have to submit an appeal that we did,” principal Madhumanjari Mandal said.

According to the college administration, autonomy would allow the institution to redesign courses and introduce several new major programmes including sociology, psychology and statistics. Emerging fields such as artificial intelligence and data science are also being considered for expansion.

“We have submitted the application along with all the necessary documents,” Mandal added.

The college said the move is aimed at improving academic flexibility and helping students become more job-market ready through updated and industry-oriented programmes. Officials indicated that curriculum redesign and introduction of new-age courses would begin only after autonomous status is granted by the UGC.

Scottish Church College is also expanding infrastructure through a second campus at the Ogilvie campus near the main premises. Departments such as commerce and BBA are expected to shift there once construction is completed, while future courses are also planned to operate from the new facility.

The development comes amid a wider trend of Kolkata colleges seeking autonomous status to introduce flexible curricula and professional courses. Loreto College has already applied for autonomy and received an NOC from the University of Calcutta, while Behala College received autonomous status last year and launched programmes in cyber security, multimedia, design, web development and BCA.