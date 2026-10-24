Scoring blunder allows Afghan Under-19 captain extra over against Bangladesh

He highlighted that the footage of the over was sent to the match referee and explained that the 11th over discrepancy took place when the scorer credited the over to another player. He said that initially another bowler came to bowl the over and handed the cap to the umpire, but the Afghan U19 skipper changed his mind and himself came to bowl. The scorer credited the over to Shah Faisal Rahimi; however, Bangladesh stated that Sohail had sent down that over.