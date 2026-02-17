‘Scores are static, ranks are dynamic’: JEE Main 2026 topper Anay Jain after securing 100 percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of JEE Main 2026 January session, and Anay Jain has emerged as one of the top performers with a perfect 100 percentile. The Faridabad resident is also the Haryana State Topper.

Anay scored an impressive 291 out of 300 in Session 1. Currently studying in Class 12, he previously secured 98.6 per cent in Class 10. Coming from an academic family, his father, Dr Shreyansh Jain, and mother, Dr Shalini Jain, are both doctors based in Delhi.

In an interaction after the results, Anay shared insights into his preparation journey and mindset.