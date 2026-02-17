‘Scores are static, ranks are dynamic’: JEE Main 2026 topper Anay Jain after securing 100 percentile

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of JEE Main 2026 January session, and Anay Jain has emerged as one of the top performers with a perfect 100 percentile. The Faridabad resident is also the Haryana State Topper.
Anay scored an impressive 291 out of 300 in Session 1. Currently studying in Class 12, he previously secured 98.6 per cent in Class 10. Coming from an academic family, his father, Dr Shreyansh Jain, and mother, Dr Shalini Jain, are both doctors based in Delhi.
In an interaction after the results, Anay shared insights into his preparation journey and mindset.
Interestingly, Anay revealed that JEE Main was not his primary focus.
“I started preparing specifically for JEE Main around 25 days before the exam. My preparation was always aligned with JEE Advanced. I never aimed for a top rank; I aimed for a good score. Scores are static, ranks are dynamic — so my goal was to maximise my score,” he said.
He dedicated over 12 hours daily to self-study in the final phase.
Explaining his preparation approach, Anay said Chemistry required conceptual clarity from NCERT, while Mathematics and Physics demanded rigorous practice.
“For Chemistry, I focused on thoroughly covering NCERT books. Alongside that, I prepared Mathematics and Physics by solving as many questions as possible. Practice was key in these subjects,” he noted.
Mock tests also played a crucial role in sharpening his preparation.
“Mock tests gave direction to my studies. I regularly solved previous years’ question papers to understand patterns and improve accuracy,” he added.
Anay acknowledged that stress is inevitable during competitive exam preparation.
“Stress is always part of the journey. Whenever I felt demotivated, I spoke to my parents. My teachers also checked on me through phone calls. That reminded me of my purpose. The main thing is not to give up. You have to stay consistent,” he shared.
He emphasised that temporary demotivation should not lead to quitting. “You may feel demotivated at times, but don’t give up. Parents and teachers are always there for support.”
For students preparing for upcoming attempts, Anay’s message is clear:
“Don’t think too much about the results. Keep preparing and keep analysing your mistakes. Talk to your teachers whenever needed. The most important part is to keep going.”
Despite achieving 100 percentile in JEE Main, Anay is already looking ahead.
“My focus now is on JEE Advanced. I will analyse my mistakes and put in more effort so that I feel more satisfied in the next exam,” he said.
He expressed a strong inclination towards Computer Science Engineering, particularly in the field of Artificial Intelligence research.
“I am more inclined towards Computer Engineering and interested in the research side of AI. I would like to pursue Computer Science Engineering with a research outlook, ideally from IIT Delhi,” he stated.
Beyond academics, Anay enjoys running, playing football, and tennis — activities that helped him maintain balance during preparation.