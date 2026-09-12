Scindia urges Mansukh Mandaviya to act on Guwahati campus unrest following tennis player death

Gwalior/Guwahati, Sep 12 (IANS): Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday urged the Union Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya to take immediate action on demands raised by students of the Lakshmibai National Institute of Physical Education (LNIPE) following the death of a 22-year-old student at its Guwahati campus.
Scindia spoke to Mandaviya and sought Rs 50 lakh compensation for the family of Shruti Upadhyay, besides an impartial inquiry into alleged medical negligence and administrative lapses at the LNIPE-North Eastern Regional Centre (NERC) in Guwahati.
He also sought appropriate action against the concerned warden after an inquiry, including suspension and removal from service if found responsible, particularly over allegations that Shruti was not allowed necessary medical leave or treatment.
Scindia also sought immediate removal or transfer of Yatendra Kumar Singh, the Registrar of LNIPE, Gwalior.
Shruti, a third-year B.P.Ed student and tennis player, died at the Nemcare Hospital on September 8 after suffering from acute abdominal pain.
According to fellow students, Shruti had been ill for about a week and had visited the institute's health centre after experiencing abdominal pain.
They alleged that Shruti informed the doctor about her condition but her complaints were dismissed and she was given painkillers.
Her condition subsequently worsened and she was referred to Nemcare Hospital, where she died on September 8.
The death has prompted students at the Guwahati and Gwalior campuses to raise questions over the institute's handling of the case and demand an inquiry into the alleged medical negligence and administrative lapses.
Scindia said the circumstances surrounding Shruti's death were deeply painful and assured her family and students that the matter would be dealt with fairly.
"If anyone is found guilty in the matter, they will not be spared under any circumstances. Shruti and her family will certainly get justice and impartial action will be ensured," the Union Minister Scindia said in a statement on Saturday.
He added that he had taken up the students' demands with Mandaviya and urged immediate necessary action.
"The safety and interests of students are the highest priority. If any negligence is found at any level, accountability must be fixed," Scindia said.
He also expressed condolences to Shruti's family and loved ones and prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the bereaved family to bear the loss.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.