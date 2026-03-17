Scientists develop computational method to accelerate discovery of sunlight-to-fuel materials

By analysing how 53 different metal ions influence the structure and electronic behaviour of these materials, researchers created a framework that predicts which combinations will perform best.



Photocatalysis offers a promising way to convert the vast supply of sunlight into useful chemical energy. Among the materials attracting growing attention are polyheptazine imides, which have structural and functional features that make them particularly effective for photocatalytic reactions.



Until recently, scientists had only limited insight into how changes in their structure influence their electronic and optical behaviour across the many possible materials in this family.



Researchers led by a team at the Center for Advanced Systems Understanding (CASUS) at Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) have now introduced a dependable and reproducible theoretical approach to tackle this problem.

