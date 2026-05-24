New study sheds light on hidden health perks of watermelon

Washington DC: Studies suggest watermelon could be a hidden powerhouse for better health. Researchers found that people who eat watermelon tend to have higher-quality diets packed with more vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants while consuming less added sugar and saturated fat.



Another study showed watermelon juice may help protect blood vessel function and support heart health. Watermelon has long been a summer favourite, but research suggests this refreshing fruit may offer benefits far beyond hydration. Studies published in Nutrients found that people who regularly eat watermelon tend to have healthier overall diets and may also support better heart and blood vessel function.



Researchers say watermelon provides an impressive mix of nutrients, antioxidants, and naturally occurring compounds linked to cardiovascular and metabolic health. Its high water content and low calorie count also make it an easy way to add more fruit to your diet.