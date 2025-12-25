Scientists reverse Alzheimer's in mice and restore memory: Study

Washington DC: Alzheimer's has long been considered irreversible, but new research challenges that assumption. Scientists discovered that severe drops in the brain's energy supply help drive the disease, and restoring that balance can reverse damage, even in advanced cases.

In mouse models, treatment repaired brain pathology, restored cognitive function, and normalised Alzheimer's biomarkers. The results offer fresh hope that recovery may be possible.



A study reveals that restoring the brain's energy balance may not only slow Alzheimer's disease but also reverse it. For more than 100 years, Alzheimer's disease (AD) has been widely viewed as a condition that cannot be undone. Because of this belief, most scientific efforts have focused on preventing the disease or slowing its progression, rather than attempting to restore lost brain function.



Even after decades of research and billions of dollars in investment, no drug trial for Alzheimer's has ever been designed with the goal of reversing the disease and recovering cognitive abilities. That long-held assumption is now being challenged by researchers from University Hospitals, Case Western Reserve University, and the Louis Stokes Cleveland VA Medical Center.

