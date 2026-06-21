Scientists reprogram brain immune cells to fight Alzheimer's: Study

Washington: A newly discovered molecule, OLE, restored the brain's immune cells to a more protective state in Alzheimer's disease models. The treatment reduced the accumulation of toxic plaques and improved memory performance, highlighting its potential as a promising new therapeutic strategy.



Researchers in Spain and Switzerland have identified an experimental molecule that may help restore the brain's natural defences against Alzheimer's disease. The compound, known as OLE, appears to "reprogram" microglia, the brain's immune cells, allowing them to regain some of their protective abilities.



The research was led by Jose Vicente Sanchez Mut of the Institute for Neurosciences (IN), a joint center of the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) and Miguel Hernandez University of Elche (UMH), together with Johannes Graff of the École Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL). Their findings were published in the journal Cell Death and Disease.

According to the study published by Sciencedaily, OLE helps microglia surround and contain beta-amyloid plaques, reducing both their size and their harmful effects. In animal studies, the treatment also led to better performance on memory tests.