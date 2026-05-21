Cleaner hydrogen fuel may soon become cheaper, say researchers

Washington DC: Researchers have developed a durable new catalyst that produces clean hydrogen without relying on expensive platinum metals. The breakthrough could make renewable hydrogen fuel cheaper, more efficient, and easier to scale for real-world energy use.



Renewable energy sources can cut harmful emissions, reduce reliance on fossil fuels, and improve efficiency. However, many clean energy technologies remain expensive because they depend on costly materials such as platinum group metals (PGMs) and require efficient ways to store energy for later use.



Researchers at Washington University in St Louis are working on a possible solution. A team led by Gang Wu, professor of energy, environmental & chemical engineering in the McKelvey School of Engineering, has developed a new catalyst designed for an anion-exchange membrane water electrolyser (AEMWE).