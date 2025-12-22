Scientist’s innovation brings prosperity to tribal farmers in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: In the tribal belts of Rampachodavaram, a quiet transformation is underway. What was once sold for a pittance is now being processed into a product of high value, promising economic independence for tribal farmers.

The catalyst behind this change is Dr PC Vengaiah, Senior Scientist and Head of the Pandirimamidi Horticultural Research Station. An agriculture doctorate from IIT Kharagpur, Vengaiah has developed a sustainable model to process jeeluga (fish tail palm) sap into jaggery and neera. His research shows that science and innovation can turn traditional forest products into a source of prosperity.

Currently, a litre of raw sap fetches only Rs 30. But when processed, 10 litres yield 1 kg of jaggery, which sells for Rs 500. A single tree can produce up to 50 litres of sap daily, translating into 5 kg of jaggery worth Rs 2,000. For tribal farmers, this is a leap from subsistence to sustainable income.