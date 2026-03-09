Scientists in Karnataka transform silk waste into plush pillows

BENGALURU: Retired researchers, scientists, and experts from the Karnataka State Sericulture Research and Development Institute (KSSRDI) have developed pillows crafted from silk threads, offering a feather-soft feel.

These pillows are the alternative to bird feather pillows that are normally used. To make the silk feather, the teams have used silk fibre strains that are 1.5cm in length and even smaller, which are not used in making clothes and are usually considered as a waste.

“Silk is a natural product that can resist high temperatures and as low as less than -5*C. Pillows made of silk strands do not absorb moisture. Also, as silk is non-hydroscopic in nature, it makes for an ideal pillow stuffing material,” said H Maharaddi, retired scientist from KSSRDI.

They are rightly bulky unlike cotton and nylon fibre pillows. Further, the usage of ostrich, duck or cock and hen neck feathers usage is completely negated. While one kilogram of bird feathers is used to make a feather pillow, in making a silk feather pillow around 400 grams of fibre material is used.

The other advantage is that since these pillows are fluffier as they are made of silk, it provides better sleep, improve blood circulation, better neck support. He also said that it helps to reduce hairfall and hair do not stick to the pillows also.

While reeling the cocoons and making the end products a lot of silk waste is generated. The protein extracted is used in making cosmetics including creams, lip balm and oils. Studies are now on to create silk hair gel and gum.

An official in KSSRDI said, the aim is to launch the pillow in couple of months and trials are on. “There are a lot of formalities with the present government due to which things are taking time. We dropped the research on creating silk heater blankets for the defence personnel going to Siachen and other such places due to lack of funds and political issues,” the official said.

Presently there is a rise in the trend of gifting silk bedding collection which include silk blankets, pillow covers and bed spreads, this new inclusion of silk thread feather pillows will complete the set. There is also a rising demand for these products from star hotels, the official said.

This story has been written by Bosky Khanna of The New Indian Express.