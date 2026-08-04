New discovery sheds light on ageing's role in brain disease

Washington DC: Scientists have identified a molecular switch that may explain why the ageing brain becomes more vulnerable to neurodegenerative diseases such as ALS and Huntington's. In worms, researchers found that the protein EPS8 accumulates with age, activating signaling pathways that promote the clumping of toxic proteins. These harmful aggregates damage neurons and shorten lifespan. However, reducing EPS8 activity prevented protein buildup, protected nerve function, and helped preserve healthy ageing.



Ageing is the strongest known risk factor for neurodegenerative diseases, yet researchers still do not fully understand which molecular changes associated with getting older cause these conditions to develop.



Scientists have now identified a protein pathway that may help connect ageing with the harmful protein buildup seen in disorders such as Huntington's disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).