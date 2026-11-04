Avocado, mango a day may keep heart troubles away: Study

Washington DC: Eating an avocado and a cup of mango every day may provide surprising benefits for heart health, according to a new study involving adults with prediabetes, as published on the ScienceDaily website.



After just eight weeks, participants experienced significant improvements in blood vessel function and diastolic blood pressure, particularly among men. These benefits occurred without weight gain or changes in calorie intake, suggesting that the nutrient-rich combination could support cardiovascular health through a simple dietary adjustment.



Eating mango and avocado every day could offer unexpected benefits for heart health, according to new research.