Cape Canaveral: Scientists have discovered the most distant quasar yet, the core of a galaxy with a slow-chomping black hole at its centre dating back to nearly the dawn of the universe.

The quasar formed within 630 million years of the universe-forming Big Bang, a German-led team reported Tuesday. That's considered a very early development in the 13.8 billion-year history of the cosmos, and it smashes previous records.