Crows make decisions twice as fast as humans: Study

Tübingen: The researchers at the University of Tübingen discovered that crows can make visual decisions twice as quickly as humans and monkeys, taking just 235 milliseconds on average to identify the direction of moving dots while maintaining remarkable accuracy, as per the study published on the ScienceDaily website.



According to new research from the University of Tübingen, crows can make visual decisions twice as quickly as humans and monkeys. In experiments involving two carrion crows, the birds needed an average of just 235 milliseconds to determine which way a pattern of moving dots was traveling and respond with their choice. Despite their remarkable speed, they remained highly accurate.



The findings, published in the journal Science, offer new insight into how bird brains process information and make decisions. Researchers Philipp Schmidbauer and Professor Andreas Nieder from the University of Tübingen's Institute of Neurobiology found that the crows' rapid responses were accompanied by equally impressive activity in their brain cells, as per the paper.