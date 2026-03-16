Protein associated with ALS found to link DNA repair with cancer, dementia

Washington DC: Researchers at Houston Methodist have discovered that a protein tied to neurodegenerative conditions such as dementia and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) also helps control a critical DNA repair process, according to a press release issued by ScienceDaily.



This repair system, known as DNA mismatch repair, corrects mistakes that occur when cells copy genetic material.



The discovery suggests that the protein may influence both brain diseases and cancer, potentially reshaping how scientists think about these major health conditions.