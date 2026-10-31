Study finds sharp acceleration in Earth's warming rate

Washington DC: A new study revealed that the warming rate has surged to approximately 0.35°C per decade, nearly double the average pace observed from 1970 to 2015. After removing natural climate fluctuations, researchers confirmed the acceleration with more than 98% statistical confidence, according to the ScienceDaily website.



Global warming has accelerated sharply over the past decade, with Earth heating up faster than at any point since modern temperature records began in 1880.



A new study from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK) provides the first statistically significant evidence that the pace of global warming has increased since around 2015, even after accounting for natural factors that temporarily raise or lower global temperatures, according to the ScienceDaily website.