Scientist calls for education reform to prepare children for rapid technological change

SM Shivaprasad, scientist and visiting professor at the Indian Institute of Technology, Dharwad, has emphasised the need for reforms in the education system to prepare children for rapid technological changes that could significantly alter human lifestyles over the next 10 to 15 years.

Delivering a special lecture on Changing Technologies and Education at a programme organised by Bahumukhi, a cultural organisation, in Shivamogga on December 30, Mr. Shivaprasad said advances in technology would transform the way people eat, drink, and study.

He noted that developments in nanotechnology and biotechnology would have a greater impact on human life than artificial intelligence, according to a report in The Hindu.