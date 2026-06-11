Experts discuss Pharmacopoeial standards at Haridwar Conclave

New Delhi: The Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission (IPC), an autonomous institution under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, organized a Scientific Conclave and Interactive Session on Indian Pharmacopoeia (IP) 2026 "Strengthening Pharmaceutical Manufacturing through Pharmacopoeial Standards and Quality Compliance" at Haridwar on Wednesday, in collaboration with the Association of Devbhumi Pharma Industries (ADPI) and affiliated pharmaceutical manufacturing associations of Uttarakhand.



The conclave was organised with the objective of enhancing awareness on the provisions of IP 2026 and promoting quality compliance across the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector.



Uttarakhand is one of India's leading pharmaceutical manufacturing hubs and has been among the states effectively utilising the IP and Indian Pharmacopoeia Reference Substances for ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of medicines.