Science ministries prepare for 'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar' drive

New Delhi: Union Minister of Science and Technology Jitendra Singh on Sunday chaired a high-level review meeting of Secretaries and senior officials of the Science Ministries and central departments and called for seamless coordination among scientific institutions to accelerate delivery of national priorities.



With preparations underway for the forthcoming 'Swachh Sagar, Surakshit Sagar' nationwide coastal cleanliness campaign from September 10 to 19 2026, the Minister stressed that scientific institutions must work in close partnership to combine technological innovation, public participation and inter-departmental collaboration for maximum national impact.



Reviewing the Action Taken Reports on decisions taken during the previous coordination meeting, Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasized that scientific departments must function as an integrated ecosystem rather than as isolated institutions. He said regular interaction among Ministries, knowledge sharing, joint initiatives and coordinated implementation would help accelerate innovation, improve governance and ensure that scientific achievements directly benefit citizens.