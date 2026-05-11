Jitendra Singh credits post-2014 push for strengthening innovation ecosystem

New Delhi: India's major share of technological transformation has happened in the last decade due to decisive policy reforms, strong political support, enhanced research freedom, and increased participation of the private sector, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.
"India's startup ecosystem has expanded from barely 350-400 startups in 2014 to more than two lakh startups today, making India the world's third-largest startup ecosystem," Singh said.
The minister stated that the country always possessed scientific talent and capable human resources, but after 2014, science and innovation received unprecedented national priority, resulting in rapid technological advancement across sectors.
He added that India's Global Innovation Index ranking improved from 80 to 38, while the country today ranks sixth globally in patents, with more than one lakh patents filed, over 55 per cent of them by Indian residents.
Singh made these comments during an address at the inaugural session of Vigyan TECH 2026, organised on the occasion of National Technology Day at BRIC-National Institute of Immunology.
The minister also stressed the need to move beyond intra-ministerial coordination towards wider inter-science integration so that institutions working on similar themes can work together in a collaborative framework for larger national outcomes.
"Every contribution towards 'Viksit Bharat' in the coming years would, directly or indirectly, be linked with science and technology, making India's scientific ecosystem central to the nation's journey towards 2047," Singh added.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.