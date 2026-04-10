Schools told to act fast as CBSE mandates third language in Class 6

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education has directed all affiliated schools to start teaching a third language in Class 6 within seven days. The board said schools must begin classes immediately, even if textbooks are not yet available.

In a circular issued on April 9, CBSE made it clear that the implementation is “urgent and mandatory” and must begin from the 2026–27 academic session. While some schools have already adopted the three-language formula, the board has instructed all remaining institutions to comply within a strict one-week deadline. “All remaining schools are hereby directed to ensure compliance within 7 days,” the circular stated.

Significantly, the board clarified that the absence of prescribed textbooks will not be accepted as a reason for delay. Schools have been asked to use locally available books and teaching materials until official textbooks are released. “The textbooks will be made available shortly.

However, schools are directed to start teaching R3 from Class 6 immediately,” CBSE said. The directive also requires schools to formally declare the third language they plan to offer and update the details on the OASIS portal. CBSE added that its regional offices will monitor the implementation to ensure compliance.

The move carries long-term academic implications. According to the board, only those languages introduced at the Class 6 level will be available as options in Classes 9 and 10. This makes early decisions crucial for both schools and students.

The policy aligns with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF) 2023, which promotes multilingual learning through the R1, R2, and R3 model. Under this framework, students study their mother tongue or regional language (R1), along with English or another Indian language (R2), and an additional third language (R3).

CBSE reiterated that the aim is to strengthen linguistic abilities, promote cultural awareness, and support national integration. The circular highlighted that the R3 curriculum will focus on communication, comprehension, and writing skills.

“Students are encouraged to develop effective oral communication for daily interactions, including conversations, presentations, and summarising ideas. Emphasis is placed on listening to varied texts and expressing thoughts clearly. Reading skills aim at fluency, accuracy, and understanding key ideas from stories, poems, and instructions,” the circular noted.

It added that writing skills will include expressing experiences, feelings, and ideas through paragraphs, letters, and invitations, promoting overall language development.

EDUCATION PUSH

Immediate rollout: The directive stresses “urgent and mandatory” compliance

Future impact: Only languages introduced in Class 6 will be offered in Classes 9 and 10

Mandatory reporting: Schools must finalise the third language & update details on OASIS portal

No textbook excuse: Schools must begin teaching immediately even without official textbooks, using locally available materials

This story has been written by Ifrah Mufti.