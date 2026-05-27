Karnataka schools to reopen as scheduled on June 1: Madhu Bangarappa

Shivamogga: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday said schools across the state would reopen as scheduled on June 1 and preparations for the new academic year had been completed.
Madhu told reporters here that the department had completed arrangements required for reopening and conducted video conferences with school authorities and stakeholders. Meetings had been held with thousands of schools and School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) to ensure readiness.
"Everything has been prepared properly. Nearly 95% to 96% of materials had reached schools by yesterday," he said. The minister said textbooks, notebooks and other required supplies were being distributed and remaining materials would reach institutions during the month.
He also urged parents and local communities to participate in programmes welcoming students back to schools. "I have told parents and villagers to participate and welcome children," he said.
When asked about the programme to lay foundation stone for 1,000 Karnataka Public Schools by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Shivmogga scheduled for June 1, the minister said that the programme timing may vary a little. "But it is a very good programme.
Ordinary people and parents across the state are expecting it. This is a very historic move in the Education Department and it will happen. Funds and everything are ready, so the programme will continue as planned," he added.