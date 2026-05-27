Karnataka schools to reopen as scheduled on June 1: Madhu Bangarappa

Shivamogga: School Education and Literacy Minister Madhu Bangarappa on Wednesday said schools across the state would reopen as scheduled on June 1 and preparations for the new academic year had been completed.

Madhu told reporters here that the department had completed arrangements required for reopening and conducted video conferences with school authorities and stakeholders. Meetings had been held with thousands of schools and School Development and Monitoring Committees (SDMCs) to ensure readiness.