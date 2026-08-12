Schools to remain closed in Bhopal, Guna amid heavy rain

Bhopal, Aug 12 (IANS): Schools in Bhopal and Guna will remain closed on Wednesday as heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third consecutive day, triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas and prompting district administrations to prioritise the safety of students, officials said.
Schools in Bhopal had also remained closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the prevailing weather conditions.
The administration decided to extend the closure for another day as rainfall continued in several parts of the state and the weather department forecast more rain.
Several places recorded heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours.
Amid the worsening rain situation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed rescue and relief operations from the State Disaster Management situation room.
He took a district-wise update on flood and waterlogging conditions and virtually interacted with affected residents and rescue personnel.
Officials told the Chief Minister that 527 people had been rescued from flood-affected areas across the state so far (till Aug 10).
Chief Minister Yadav appreciated the efforts of the State Disaster Response Force, police, Home Guards and local residents who participated in rescue operations.
"The lives of 527 people have been saved due to the prompt action of the SDRF, police and Home Guards," CM Yadav said, adding that those local residents who helped in saving lives would also be rewarded.
He directed officials to maintain utmost vigilance and continue round-the-clock rescue operations at critical locations.
District administrations were asked to coordinate with neighbouring districts and seek assistance whenever required.
Chief Minister Yadav also directed officials not to allow vehicles to cross culverts or causeways when water is flowing over them and said air ambulance services should be made available wherever necessary.
The Chief Minister reviewed rescue operations in Rajgarh, Sehore, Agar Malwa, Vidisha and Khandwa.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.