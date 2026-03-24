Schools to mandate Digital Use Policy & form Digital Wellness Committees

This policy has been drafted involving various departments including Health and Family Welfare, National Institute of Mental Health and Sciences (NIMHANS), department of education along with 60 professionals from education institutions and university representatives, parent representatives and cyber crime department.

Under the Digital Use Policy which has to be mandatorily implemented in the schools, the schools have to come up with protocols for cyberbullying or digital misconduct, teacher roles in moderating digital exposure, limit recreational screen time to not more than 1 hour per day outside of schoolwork, counselling students on safe digital use, national digital health mission can be created to monitor and provide framework for healthy use of technology and encourage schools to adopt traditional methods of communication instead of direct WhatsApp contact with students, and implement a 'Diary system' for communication.