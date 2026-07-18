Schools to get structured AI curriculum under HUMAIN AI Literacy Mission

NEW DELHI: The HUMAIN AI Literacy Mission (HAILM) was launched on Friday with the aim of introducing structured artificial intelligence (AI) education in schools across the country through an age-appropriate curriculum, teacher training and digital learning resources.

The mission seeks to provide a structured learning pathway for school leaders, teachers and students. It includes an AI curriculum for Classes 3 to 12, live sessions, a learning management system, video lessons, interactive activities, classroom-ready teaching material and policy resources.