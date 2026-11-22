Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday promised that schools shut down over the past decade under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would be reopened if his party returns to power in Uttar Pradesh.



Addressing a press conference, the SP chief accused the ruling government of neglecting Abhinav Schools, which were established as model educational institutions during the Samajwadi Party's tenure.



Yadav said that the model school initiative was initially launched in Saifai and Lucknow but failed to make further progress under the present government, alleging that the institutions had instead deteriorated over the past decade.

"These are children from the Abhinav School, which was set up as a model school under the Samajwadi Party government. The first school was built in Saifai and Lucknow. The school did not progress beyond what it had achieved under the Samajwadi government; instead, it was allowed to deteriorate. Ten years of government have destroyed the school. It is understandable to feel resentment toward Saifai. Some colleagues have made opposing Saifai a habit," he said.

He further emphasised, "Today, we have given the children a school. The schools that have been shut down will be reopened when the Samajwadi Party forms a government."