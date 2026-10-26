Schools still failing girls on periods: SC seeks answers on menstrual hygiene

Why has the court questioned the compliance reports?

The September 1 order is central to understanding the court’s latest concerns.

After examining information submitted by the Union government on behalf of states and Union Territories, the court said there had been progress but that significant work remained. It questioned whether some of the reported figures accurately reflected conditions in schools.

The Union’s affidavit had reported progress in the construction and functioning of girls’ toilets. Of 39,439 toilets identified as needing attention in the UDISE+ 2024–25 data, states reported that 30,458 had been constructed, 4,236 were under construction and 4,745 remained outstanding.

The court nevertheless found discrepancies in the figures submitted by some governments. It questioned how certain states and Union Territories could report full coverage when the number of schools with particular facilities did not match the total number of schools.

Tamil Nadu was among the states specifically flagged. Although it had reported full coverage of gender-segregated toilets, the court questioned the claim because the number of schools with such facilities was substantially lower than the total number of schools.

The court also raised questions about reports of sanitary napkin availability and vending machines. In some states, the number of schools reporting vending machines or the provision of sanitary napkins was lower than the total number of schools, despite claims of full coverage.

The September order noted that states must distinguish between the existence of a policy and whether it reaches students in practice.

The court was also concerned about the availability of cleaning staff. Some state responses indicated that schools were managing toilet maintenance through internal arrangements, while others had not provided adequate information about the staff responsible for keeping facilities functional.

These discrepancies matter because a state-wide percentage can obscure the conditions in individual schools. A government may report that sanitary products are distributed through a programme, for example, without establishing whether every school has supplies available when students need them.