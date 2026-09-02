Jharkhand Schools Closed: Schools shut in three districts amid flash-flood warning

Ranchi: All schools in Palamu, Garhwa and Latehar districts of Jharkhand remained closed on Wednesday amid a warning of flash floods, officials said.
The IMD has issued a flash-flood warning for 10 districts â€“ Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar, Lohardaga, Gumla, Khunti, Saraikela-Kharsawan, West and East Singhbhum and Simdega â€“ for Wednesday.
The three districts have been experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall for the past two days, the officials said.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast overcast conditions and heavy rain in the state till September 5.
It has also sounded a 'yellow' alert (be updated) for light to moderate rain in four northwestern districts â€“ Garhwa, Palamu, Latehar and Chatra â€“ till Thursday morning.
In the past 24 hours, BAU-Kanke in Ranchi registered the highest rainfall of 220 mm since Tuesday, followed by Nala in Jamtara at 202.6 mm and Jamtara (136.8 mm), it said.
The Palamu and Garhwa district administrations suspended academic work in all government, non-government and private schools till September 4, whereas in Latehar, all schools have been closed for the day in view of the IMD warning.
In East Singhbhum's Jamshedpur, the water level of the Kharkhai and Swarnarekha rivers on Tuesday crossed the danger mark due to incessant rain and discharge from dams in neighbouring Odisha, as well as from the Chandil Dam and Galudih Barrage in Jharkhand, officials said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.