Schools must prioritise students' emotional wellbeing alongside academics: Experts

"Education today must prepare children not only to excel in examinations but also to navigate setbacks, uncertainty and interpersonal relationships. Schools need to integrate social-emotional learning, mindfulness, peer-support initiatives and regular interaction with counsellors into the school ecosystem. A child's emotional wellbeing is as important as academic success, and both must progress together," said educationist Shishir Jaipuria, chairman of Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.