Schools in UP hold environment awareness week under Mission LiFE

Lucknow, Nov 4 (IANS): The Uttar Pradesh government is focussing on the cultivation of environmental conservation and social responsibility among students, alongside their formal education.
As part of this effort, 'BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week' is being observed from November 1 to 7 in over 1.32 lakh council schools across the state.
The initiative aims to raise awareness among students about adopting eco-friendly habits in their daily lives and embracing a sustainable lifestyle.
Centred on the seven themes of 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment), this week-long program encourages more than 1.42 crore students across the state to become environmentally responsible citizens and to spread the message of a sustainable lifestyle within their homes and communities.
Eco-clubs play a pivotal role in this program. A dedicated portal has been set up to provide information on the week's activities, along with the necessary Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials.
Each day of the week is dedicated to a specific theme. Activities focussed on adopting a healthy lifestyle were held on November 1, energy conservation on November 2, and water conservation on November 3.
On November 4, students were introduced to the importance of a sustainable lifestyle through activities centred on sustainable food systems.
Upcoming events include a focus on avoiding single-use plastics on November 5, reducing e-waste on November 6, and minimising waste generation on November 7.
Through these activities, students will learn about the importance of the judicious use of resources and environmental conservation.
Under the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, there is a strong emphasis on transforming schools into hubs for environmental conservation and public awareness.
The program includes initiatives such as taking the 'Mission LiFE' pledge, creating posters, engaging in creative activities, conducting workshops, and organising awareness campaigns within the schools.
Through the participation of students and teachers, messages are being disseminated on topics such as energy conservation, water conservation, alternatives to plastic, waste segregation, and reuse.
Sandeep Singh, Minister of Basic Education for Uttar Pradesh, stated, "Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government is committed to providing children with quality education while also shaping them into environmentally responsible citizens."
"Through the 'BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week,' students are being engaged in practices such as energy and water conservation, reducing plastic use, and waste management. The habits cultivated in children today will serve as a strong foundation for environmental conservation in the future," he said.
Monika Rani, Director General of School Education, noted that as part of the 'BRICS Sustainable Lifestyle Week,' activities centred on the seven themes of 'Mission LiFE' (Lifestyle for Environment) are being conducted in council-run schools.
"Efforts are underway -- through the involvement of Eco-Clubs and students -- to integrate eco-friendly behaviour into daily life. Students are also being encouraged to share these messages with their families and the wider community," she said.
(IANS)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.