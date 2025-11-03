Schools closed in several states on November 3 amid rain and festivals

Schools across India are experiencing mixed schedules today, November 3, with some reopening after Cyclone Montha subsided, while others remain shut due to heavy rainfall or festive activities, NDTV reports.

In Andhra Pradesh, schools that had declared holidays on October 31 and November 1 (State formation day) resumed classes today, Monday, though officials remain cautious as thunderstorms are forecast in some regions.

Tamil Nadu has directed all schools to reopen, with any new closures to be decided only in the event of severe rain.

In Odisha, normal academic activities have resumed, but several coastal schools used as relief centres during the cyclone are still undergoing cleaning and restoration.

Telangana also saw most schools reopening, though waterlogging in districts such as Khammam and Bhadradri has delayed operations at a few institutions pending safety inspections.

In Maharashtra, while the majority of schools opened as scheduled, 16 districts remain under a yellow weather alert, and authorities have indicated that closures may be reconsidered if conditions worsen.

Meanwhile, in Uttar Pradesh, schools in the Anupshahr area of Bulandshahr district will remain closed from November 3 to 6 for the annual Kartik Purnima Ganga Snan pilgrimage. Punjab and Haryana have also announced complete closures for Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5, with partial suspensions in some areas earlier in the week.

Authorities have advised parents and students to monitor local announcements, as both weather patterns and regional festivals continue to affect school schedules.