Schools closed in Puducherry & Karaikal due to rains, Chennai on alert

Schools and colleges in the Puducherry and Karaikal regions are closed today, November 18, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy-to-very-heavy rain warning across parts of southern Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The decision follows overnight cyclonic rain that resulted in waterlogging and disruption in low-lying areas in the region. This prompted the local administrations to declare a holiday for all government, aided and private educational institutions.

In Chennai, the IMD has issued an orange alert, which remains in effect for today, with moderate to heavy showers expected. The district administration has not yet officially declared a full holiday for schools. However, the condition is being closely monitored by authorities, and a closure could be announced if the rainfall intensifies.

Meteorologists say that the low-pressure system over the southwest Bay of Bengal is resulting in moisture travelling inland, increasing the risk of isolated heavy showers and strong gusts in coastal areas.

Parents and students in Chennai and surrounding districts are advised to stay alert for last-minute updates from their educational institutions.

If the weather worsens, school closures in Puducherry and Karaikal may be extended through Wednesday, November 19, particularly in districts already under alert.