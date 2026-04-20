Heatwave forces closure of all schools in Khurda till April 23

Bhubaneswar: The Khurda administration on Sunday announced closure of all government and private schools across the district for four days from April 20 to 23 in view of the prevailing heatwave condition.

Sources said the district administration may take decision on extension of the schools closure, if needed, after reviewing the situation. Meanwhile, keeping in view the sweltering conditions, the Cuttack administration has changed school timings in the district.

District education officer (DEO) Nityananda Barik said, as per the instructions of the collector and district magistrate, Cuttack, timings for all government and private schools in the district will be from 6.30 am to 9 am on Monday in view of the hot and humid weather condition.

"All concerned are requested to abide by the above instruction. The school timing for April 21 onwards will be intimated further," Barik added. Sources said schools in several districts have now been closed for some days in view of the heatwave.