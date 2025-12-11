Schools across Kerala closed today due to local body polls

All government and private schools across Kerala remained closed today, December 11, as the second phase of the 2025 local body elections took place, state government authorities have confirmed.

This was the second school holiday as a result of the elections after December 9, when the schools were closed due to Phase 1 of the polls, India TV reports. Both holidays were meant to ensure that the elections go on smoothly, and students and staff members are safe.

The Kerala Local Body Elections were held in two phases, with polling on December 9 and December 11 in 1,199 of the state’s 1,200 local bodies. Voting hours for both days run from 7:00 am to 6:00 pm, and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 13.

Officials said that the closures will help facilitate election logistics, including the use of school buildings as polling stations and the deployment of teachers and other staff for poll duties. The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) remains in effect across Kerala until the election process is completed.

Today’s polling covered the districts of Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, with voters across urban and rural local bodies participating. The first phase on December 9 was held in districts such as Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.