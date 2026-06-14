Schooling at the first line of defence

ARUNACHAL PRADESH : Migration from villages near the China border to urban areas for employment and education is a concern for the Centre, as these communities—the eyes and ears in frontier regions—are considered the first line of defence. Arunachal Pradesh has managed to tackle this problem, at least in one village in Shi Yomi, by improving the quality of education.

Its extreme remoteness affected education in sparsely populated Papikrung—the closest Indian village to the Line of Actual Control. The lack of healthcare and other basic services, coupled with the absence of motorable roads and electricity, made education even more challenging.

The Papikrung Government Residential School, which has classes up to Grade V, was designed to accommodate 100 students, but enrolment remained low. Teacher absenteeism was common. A conducive learning environment was absent. Some parents migrated to towns downhill for better education for their children.

Recognising the role of education in curbing migration, local BJP legislator PD Sona, then Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker and now Education Minister, invited Sunbird Trust in 2022 to revive the school. With its experience of building schools in conflict-affected areas of the Northeast, the non-religious nonprofit aligned with its mission: Building Peace Through Education.

The government signed an agreement with Sunbird Trust to build the school’s capacity. By July that year, Sunbird staff had arrived, prioritising daily classes and academic routines while working alongside teachers.