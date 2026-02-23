Schoolgirl in Ambedkar Konaseema district develops integrated farming system

AMALAPURAM: The Sustainable Agriculture project supports small-scale farmers in villages and promotes women’s empowerment. It was developed by a 9th-class student from Sri Lal Bahadur Shastri Municipal Girls High School, Ramachandrapuram of Ambedkar Konaseema district.

The student created the project by the name of “Integrated Farming System” with guidance from her teachers, G Sridevi (Physical Science) and B Vijaya Sree (Biological Science).

The project gained a special prize at the South India Science Fair (SISF) - 2026 which was held at Sangareddy district in Telangana.

With a small area and low investment, farmers can integrate multiple activities like agriculture, aquaculture, vertical gardening without pesticides or chemicals, and poultry and dairy farming.