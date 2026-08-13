Schoolchildren in Jharkhand block road for seven hours until transferred headmaster gets reinstated

Garhwa (Jharkhand), Aug 13 (IANS): A seven-hour protest by schoolchildren aged between 10 and 13 in Jharkhand's Garhwa district on Thursday drew widespread attention, after they took to the streets opposing the transfer of their headmaster.
The agitation ended only after authorities revoked the transfer order and reinstated him at the school.
The incident occurred at the Government Plus Two High School in Kandi block headquarters. Headmaster Malay Kumar Singh had been transferred on Wednesday. As news of the transfer spread, a large number of students gathered outside the school on Thursday and blocked the Kandi-Bhawanathpur main road, disrupting traffic for nearly seven hours, leading to long queues of vehicles.
Carrying placards and banners, the students raised slogans demanding that the transfer be withdrawn. Many onlookers were surprised to see children so young leading the protest.
Most of the demonstrators were between 10 and 13 years old, prompting social media users to describe it as a "Gen Alpha movement".
The students argued that significant improvements had taken place in the school's functioning since the arrival of Headmaster Malay Kumar Singh, and therefore he should not be removed.
The situation reportedly escalated when Kandi Block Chief Satyendra Pandey allegedly raised his hand against a student during the protest. Following this, the agitated students surrounded the local police station.
Enraged school children resorted to stone-pelting, vandalism, and scuffles. A police constable, identified as Mohammad Ashfaq Alam, sustained injuries. Protesters also attacked the vehicle of Pandey, damaging its windshield.
However, Kandi BDO Rakesh Sahay maintained that no child had engaged in stone-pelting.
Meanwhile, Pandey denied allegations that he had assaulted any student, claiming that anti-social elements involved in local politics were responsible for the attack on his vehicle. He said he had no grievances against the children.
Following information about the unrest, Police Sub-Inspector Brij Kumar, Garhwa SDPO Dilu Lohara, and BDO Sahay reached the spot and attempted to persuade the students and other protesters to end the blockade.
After seven hours of demonstrations, the district administration finally issued an official order reinstating Headmaster Malay Kumar Singh at the Kandi school.
Soon after the reinstatement letter was received, the students withdrew their protest and traffic movement on the road returned to normal.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.