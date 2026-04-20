Jharkhand changes school timings amid ongoing heat wave

Ranchi: The Jharkhand government on Monday announced a change in school timings from April 21 in view of heat wave-like conditions across the state, an official said.
Under the new schedule, students from kindergarten to class 8 will attend schools from 7 am to 11.30 am, while senior pupils from class 9 to 12 will continue classes till noon, an order by the education department said.
This adjustment applies to all categories of government, aided, unaided, and private schools in the state till further orders. Schools earlier followed different timings that extended well beyond noon.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday issued a 'yellow' alert (be updated) of heat wave from April 20 to April 22 for northwest, central and southern parts of Jharkhand.
The districts facing heat wave-like situations on Monday include Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Bokaro and Dhanbad.
The districts likely to be affected by the heat wave on Tuesday include Garhwa, Palamu, Chatra, Latehar, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Simdega, Saraikela-Kharswan, and East and West Singhbhum, according to the weather bulletin issued by Ranchi Meteorological Centre.
Daltonganj recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 43.9 degrees Celsius on Sunday evening, while Bokaro simmered at 43.1 degrees Celsius and Ranchi registered 39.3 degrees Celsius.
State Health and Disaster Management Minister Irfan Ansari on Sunday advocated for the change of school timings in view of the heat wave-like situation in the state.
Ansari directed all the officials of his department to remain alert and take necessary steps so that the people, especially children, are not affected by the heat wave.
The weather department has advised people to stay hydrated, wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothes, and cover their heads with a cloth, hat, or umbrella when outdoors.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.