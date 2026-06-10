School students raise Rs 27 lakh for rural Karnataka children

More than Rs 27 lakh has been raised through a student-led crowdfunding campaign at Canadian International School (CIS), Bengaluru, to support schoolchildren in rural Karnataka.

Conducted in partnership with the Greensole Foundation, the two-week initiative funded the distribution of back-to-school kits to over 2,800 children across the state. The kits included footwear, school bags and mats aimed at supporting students from under-resourced communities.

The campaign was organised by CIS students, who reached out to friends, family members and community networks through phone calls, messages and awareness campaigns to mobilise contributions. Students also set individual fundraising targets during the drive.

The Greensole Foundation facilitated the distribution of the kits to beneficiary children in rural Karnataka.

Reflecting on the initiative, participating student Aadhya said, "This was a great experience helping all the students. I felt proud of myself and was very happy when I saw all the kids get their kits."

Another student participant, Krisha, said, "I really loved this experience, it made my communication skills really good and it also made me feel really proud. It takes you deep into what supporting students really means."

Commenting on the campaign, Andrew Nicholson, Middle School Principal, Canadian International School, said, "Crowdfunding is a process that involves communication in various forms, strategic conversations, and advocacy. These skills were enhanced by the CIS students who took part in this two-week activity, ultimately benefiting local children. There is an increasing divide of resources and opportunity in the world, and empathy at least acknowledges and in this case addresses that gap. We are proud of our CIS student crowdfunders for stepping into the active empathy space; for considering those less fortunate, for engaging others in the issue, and for creating the opportunity for recipient children to feel more positive, and perhaps even joy."

According to the school, the initiative was designed to combine community engagement with social awareness, while encouraging students to take an active role in supporting educational access for children from disadvantaged backgrounds.