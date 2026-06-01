Anil Kumar highlights cultural significance of school reopening in Kerala

Malappuram: Keralam state has marked a vibrant start to the new academic year on Monday as students returned to classrooms across the state. Revenue Minister A.P. Anil Kumar extended his wishes to children entering the new academic year and highlighted the importance of developing values and social responsibility alongside academic learning.

Joining the district-level school reopening festival at the Government Higher Secondary School in Thiruvali, the Revenue Minister said," School reopening celebrations are as important to the people of Kerala as any other major festival."



The minister noted that "more than two lakh children are joining schools across the state this academic year."



The minister further stated that addressing the decline in educational standards and introducing a renewed and quality-focused education system would be among the key priorities of a UDF-led government.

He added that the "education sector would receive the highest level of focus and attention."

