School in hot world: what research is saying about children's health, learning

Cape Town: Climate change is making southern Africa hotter. While much attention has focused on climate impacts like droughts, floods and food insecurity, another crisis is unfolding quietly inside classrooms. Research has shown that some schools are becoming dangerously hot places for children to develop, learn and play.

Hot classrooms can affect concentration, memory, behaviour and academic success. Extreme heat also increases risks to children's physical and mental health, especially in schools with poor ventilation, overcrowded classrooms and limited access to drinking water.

For many children, especially those in poor communities, school may now be one of the hottest places to spend their day. This is a serious but under-recognised education and public health issue.