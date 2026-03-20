School students take out sparrow counting in Kumbla town

Kasaragod: Seven students from Holy Family School's Eco-club carried out a sparrow survey at Kumbla town in Kasaragod on World Sparrow Day on Friday. The seven girl students went around the narrow lanes of the town and counted the chirpy birds in the locality.

At the end of the exercise, the students found 33 sparrows and the local traders told the students that they have not observed drastic decline of the sparrows nor their number has shot up in the recent years.

The seven students were Spandana, Sadhana, Chaitra, Dhrithi, Sathwika, Lakshaya and Niharika studying Class 6 in Holy Family School. Naturalist Maxim Rodrigues, bird watchers Sankarsh from Uttar Pradesh and Usha Kirana from Kumbla accompanied the students.