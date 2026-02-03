School fee law fails to offer relief to middle-class parents, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

Today, the BJP’s Delhi government itself declared in the Supreme Court that ‘The Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025’ will not control, reduce, or even review the exorbitant fee hikes imposed by private schools for the 2025–26 academic session.”

He claimed that the reality on the ground starkly contradicts the claims made by the Delhi government. “Immediately after the BJP came to power in Delhi, most private schools increased their fees for 2025–26 by anywhere between 20% and 80%,” he said.

Declaring the bill as tailor-made for vested interests, Bharadwaj stated, “This clearly shows how the BJP government is actively working for the private school owners’ lobby.”

In another post, Bharadwaj alleged a lack of transparency in the way the law was drafted and passed.