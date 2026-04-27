School declared 'unlawful entity' in J-K's Shopian; institute chairman denies link with any illegal outfit

According to the order issued by Garg on April 24, there were "credible inputs and evidence on record, to indicate sustained and covert linkages of the institution with Jamaat-e-Islami, which the Centre had banned in 2019.

The order said there was a de facto control of the institution by individuals affiliated with the banned outfit, including their placement in key administrative and academic positions.

It said the institution, over a period of time, has fostered an environment conducive to radicalisation with a number of pass outs from the institution found involved in militant activities and acts prejudicial to national security.