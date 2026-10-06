School children depict 'Viksit Bharat' through drawings in Seva Sankalp Campaign

New Delhi: New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) Vice Chairperson Kuljeet Singh Chahal inaugurated a drawing competition at the Navayug School in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar on Tuesday under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan, a month-long campaign marking the completion of 25 years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in public service, and said that he observed the drawings made by the children and saw how they perceived 'Viksit Bharat of 2047'.

Chahal said, "On the occasion of the birthday of the world's most popular leader, our country's illustrious Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, a Seva Sankalp campaign is being conducted from September 17 to October 17."